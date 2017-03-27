Downed Power Lines Halt BART Service Between San Francisco, Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART service has been halted Monday morning through the Transbay Tube between San Francisco and Oakland, due to downed power lines.
The transit agency issued a tweet around 8:30 a.m. saying that power lines went down near the West Oakland station. The station is currently closed.
All service between the Embarcadero station in San Francisco and West Oakland has been stopped. It is unclear when service would resume.
Earlier, an equipment problem on a train in San Francisco and police activity at Bayfair Station led to 20 minute delays.
More details to come.