BREAKING: 4-Alarm Fire In West Oakland

Downed Power Lines Halt BART Service Between San Francisco, Oakland

March 27, 2017 8:55 AM
Filed Under: BART, BART Delays, Downed Power Lines, Embarcadero, Oakland, West Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART service has been halted Monday morning through the Transbay Tube between San Francisco and Oakland, due to downed power lines.

The transit agency issued a tweet around 8:30 a.m. saying that power lines went down near the West Oakland station. The station is currently closed.

All service between the Embarcadero station in San Francisco and West Oakland has been stopped. It is unclear when service would resume.

Earlier, an equipment problem on a train in San Francisco and police activity at Bayfair Station led to 20 minute delays.

More details to come.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia