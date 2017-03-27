Cancer Victim Dies Just Days After Getting Her Last Wish To Meet Beyonce

BREAKING: NFL Owners Approve Raiders Relocation To Las Vegas

March 27, 2017 12:16 PM
HOUSTON (CBS/AP) — A Houston high school student has lost her battle with terminal cancer days after having a dream come true in a talk with Beyonce over a video chat.

Alief Independent School District spokeswoman Kimberly Smith says senior Ebony Banks died late Saturday night.

The teen’s Hastings High School classmates started an online campaign before her death to give her a chance to meet her favorite singer, Beyonce. Banks received a FaceTime call Wednesday from the star.

The school gave Banks her diploma during a graduation ceremony in the hospital last week.

Students gathered at a candlelight vigil Sunday to remember Banks. Video posted on social media shows students raising candles to Beyonce’s “Halo.”

