Galloping Horses Disrupt 680 Morning Commute

March 27, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: California Highway Patrol, Horses, Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — The morning commute through Walnut Creek on 680 is never easy, but a pair of galloping horses added to the delay Monday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the agency received a call at 7:25 am CHP received a call of two loose horses in Alamo.

The horses evaded responding CHP units for approximately 20 minutes on city streets before making their way onto Interstate 680.

The northbound lanes were shut down while a collaborative effort between the CHP, Walnut Creek Police and Contra Costa County Animal Control rounded up the horses.

Once safely corralled, the horses were returned to their owner uninjured.

