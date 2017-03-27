Monte Vista High School Briefly Locked Down Over Unverified Threat

BREAKING: NFL Owners Approve Raiders Relocation To Las Vegas

March 27, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: Danville, Monte Vista High School

DANVILLE (CBS SF) — A high school in Danville was briefly placed on lockdown Monday following word of a threat on campus.

Police announced about 12:20 p.m. that Monte Vista High School had been placed on lockdown because of what it called an “unverified written threat.”

In a letter to parents, principal Kevin Ahern said the action was prompted by anonymously written graffiti threatening school safety, and that students were told to shelter in place as a precaution.

By 12:39 p.m., police said the campus was searched and cleared, and the lockout order had been lifted.

 

