Dave Grohl To Sit-In For James Hetfield At ‘Acoustic-4-a-Cure’

By Abby Hassler
(RADIO.COM) – Legendary artists Sammy Hagar and James Hetfield just announced this year’s line-up for Acoustic-4-A-Cure IV, on May 15th at The Fillmore in San Francisco.
The Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl will sub in for Hetfield at the fourth annual benefit, who will be away on Metallica’s WorldWired tour.
Other artists slated to perform include Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Don Felder, Mick Fleetwood, Sammy Hagar, Vic Johnson, Sarah McLachlan, Steve Vai and Bob Weir.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. All proceeds go to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital.
Catch Dave Grohl and the rest of The Foo Fighters as they headline on Sunday, May 28 at BottleRock Napa Valley.
