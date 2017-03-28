Dave Grohl To Sit-In For James Hetfield At ‘Acoustic-4-a-Cure’

March 28, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: Acoustic-4-A-Cure IV, Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters, James Hetfield, Metallica

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Legendary artists Sammy Hagar and James Hetfield just announced this year’s line-up for Acoustic-4-A-Cure IV, on May 15th at The Fillmore in San Francisco.

The Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl will sub in for Hetfield at the fourth annual benefit, who will be away on Metallica’s WorldWired tour.

Other artists slated to perform include Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Don Felder, Mick Fleetwood, Sammy Hagar, Vic Johnson, Sarah McLachlan, Steve Vai and Bob Weir.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. All proceeds go to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital.

Catch Dave Grohl and the rest of The Foo Fighters as they headline on Sunday, May 28 at BottleRock Napa Valley.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia