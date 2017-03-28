4th Body Located Inside Burned-Out Oakland Apartment Building

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Searchers have found a fourth victim inside the burned out remains of an Oakland residential building heavily damaged by a four-alarm fire, authorities announced Tuesday.

There were no immediate details as to where inside the building the body was discovered or if it was the body of a resident who has been missing since the blaze early Monday morning.

The fire erupted in the building where between 80 to 100 residents lived at about 5:40 a.m. Monday and was quickly elevated to four alarms.

Seven people were rescued from the burning structure and four residents — two children and two adults — were taken to hospitals to be treated for minor smoke inhalation.

At one point during the fire, the third floor collapsed onto the second floor, which then collapsed down to the first floor. As a result, special crews were called in to shore up areas before they could be searched for victims.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office has been able to identify one of the deceased victims as 64-year-old Edwarn Anderson. He was one of two victims found dead on the building’s second floor.

Records show the building has been the target of building department investigations and citations since 2010, when the city allowed the owner to convert the structure into transitional housing for recovering drug addicts, people struggling with homelessness and others.

City records show a building inspector on March 6 had verified a violation involving deferred maintenance. The violation had been alleged by the nonprofit organization that rented two of the three floors of the structure for the transitional housing.

Records also show the building owner was cited on March 2 for large amounts of trash and debris stacked around the property. Residents said the debris was recently removed, but other problems persisted.

Other records show an open investigation into complaints about electrical issues, pests and lack of heat.

An attorney for the nonprofit Urojas Community Services, the building’s biggest tenant, said the landlord was trying to evict the group which houses people recovering from addiction, prison and life on the streets.

The attorney claimed landlord Keith Kim began trying to evict the nonprofit shortly after a devastating Oakland warehouse fire in December killed three dozen partygoers.

Kim did not immediately return a request for comment.

