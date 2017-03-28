Brown: Trump Order On Environment ‘Ignores Basic Science’

March 28, 2017 1:57 PM
Filed Under: Clean Power Plan, Climate change, EPA, Global warming, Gov. Jerry Brown, President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump

SACRAMENTO (AP) — The governors of California and New York say they’ll help fill the void left by the federal government after President Donald Trump signed an executive order unraveling former President Barack Obama’s plan to curb global warming.

Democratic Govs. Jerry Brown of California and Andrew Cuomo of New York issued a joint statement Tuesday saying they’re still committed to their own emissions targets. Their targets are stricter than the Obama power plant rule Trump seeks to eliminate.

The two states have set aggressive goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 80 percent below 1990 levels by 2050.

Brown and Cuomo say Trump’s order is “profoundly misguided and shockingly ignores basic science.”

Trump has repeatedly criticized the power plant rule and others as an attack on American workers and the struggling coal industry.

