Join KPIX 5’s Elizabeth Cook On ‘The Talk’

March 28, 2017 4:02 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Have you ever wanted to travel to Los Angeles for a live-taping of The Talk? Here’s your chance!

The Anchors Away Sweepstakes will give five lucky fans the chance to fly to Los Angeles and snag a pair of VIP tickets to the Daytime Emmy Award-winning show, The Talk.

Throughout the week, news anchors from five CBS Stations around the country including KPIX 5’s Elizabeth Cook will join The Talkhosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler, and Sheryl Underwood as guest co-hosts.

Elizabeth will be on on April 27 and will be joined in the audience by a winner from the San Francisco Bay Area.

Click here to find out how to enter.

