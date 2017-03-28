KPIX Sky Drone 5: The Beauty of the Pigeon Point Lighthouse

PESCADERO (CBS SF) — It’s a familiar sight to anyone who has driven along Highway 1 between Half Moon Bay and Santa Cruz.
Perched on a coastal cliff, the 115-foot Pigeon Point Lighthouse has been a beacon for mariners since 1872. But for most travelers along the coast highway, it is often admired simply from afar. They never the time to halt their journey, take the exit road and drive out to the point.
Thanks to KPIX 5 Photographer and drone pilot Devin Fehely here is an unique, up-close look at the lighthouse and the coastline it guards.