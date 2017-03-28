KPIX Sky Drone 5: The Beauty of the Pigeon Point Lighthouse

March 28, 2017 4:55 PM

PESCADERO (CBS SF) — It’s a familiar sight to anyone who has driven along Highway 1 between Half Moon Bay and Santa Cruz.

Perched on a coastal cliff, the 115-foot Pigeon Point Lighthouse has been a beacon for mariners since 1872. But for most travelers along the coast highway, it is often admired simply from afar. They never the time to halt their journey, take the exit road and drive out to the point.

Thanks to KPIX 5 Photographer and drone pilot Devin Fehely here is an unique, up-close look at the lighthouse and the coastline it guards.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia