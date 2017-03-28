PBS CEO: Trump Budget Will Shut Down Rural Stations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting is telling Congress that some public television and radio stations would close if Congress eliminates federal funding, as recommended by President Donald Trump.
Patricia de Stacy Harrison is the president and chief executive officer for the corporation. She says federal funding generally represents 10 percent to 15 percent of a local public station’s budget, but can represent as much as 80 percent for some stations.
Harrison says stations serving rural and minority communities don’t have the kind of in-depth donor base that would allow them to overcome the loss of federal funding.
The president’s budget proposal would eliminate $445 million in federal funds for the non-profit corporation. It supports programs such as Sesame Street, Frontline and documentaries from filmmaker Ken Burns.
