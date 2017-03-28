PBWC: Taraji Henson On Confidence And Overcoming Fear

March 28, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: Taraji Henson

KCBS_740 SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Award-winning actress Taraji Henson told a gathering at the 28th annual Professional BusinessWomen In California conference Tuesday that a strong faith is the key to overcoming fear.

“Life is spiritual warfare,” she told the conference. “The light chasing the dark. The sun chasing the moon. Love, hate, yes, no…that’s life. And every day as a human you have a choice…Which side am I going to choose to be on today. It’s a battle every day. You either choose fear or you choose faith. Fear and faith cannot exist together.”

See below for the entire interview.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia