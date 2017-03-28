Curry Family Reportedly Brings Home $3,800 Puppy

March 28, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: Dogs, Golden State Warriors, Goldendoodle, Rookie, Stephen Curry

OAKLAND (KCBS) – Warriors star Stephen Curry and his family have reportedly welcomed a new member of the family to their home.

According to TMZ Sports, the Curry’s are now owners of a 10-week-old goldendoodle puppy named Rookie.

The Curry family reportedly got Rookie from a breeder in Florida. He may have cost the family as much as $3,800.

Ayesha Curry posted some photos of Rookie on her Instagram page over the weekend, saying that the family was excited to meet their new “baby boy.”

Puppy LOVE ❤️ Rookie x Reza

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

The Curry’s have another dog, named Reza.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia