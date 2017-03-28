Curry Family Reportedly Brings Home $3,800 Puppy

OAKLAND (KCBS) – Warriors star Stephen Curry and his family have reportedly welcomed a new member of the family to their home.
According to TMZ Sports, the Curry’s are now owners of a 10-week-old goldendoodle puppy named Rookie.
The Curry family reportedly got Rookie from a breeder in Florida. He may have cost the family as much as $3,800.
Ayesha Curry posted some photos of Rookie on her Instagram page over the weekend, saying that the family was excited to meet their new “baby boy.”
The Curry’s have another dog, named Reza.