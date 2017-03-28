Waze Launches Order-Ahead Option For Dunkin’ Donuts

March 28, 2017 2:45 PM
Filed Under: Dunkin' Donuts, Google, Waze

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Waze’s traffic navigation app already shows ads prodding drivers to swing by fast-food joints like Dunkin’ Donuts and Taco Bell. Now it’s adding a new item to its menu – the ability to place orders at some shops.

On Tuesday, the Google-owned app will start letting drivers purchase coffee and other items from Dunkin’ Donuts for pickup along their way.

It’s the first time that Waze has offered this kind of “order ahead” option, but unlikely to be the last.

If all goes well with the Dunkin’ Donuts test, the Google-owned app plans to team up with other merchants so the millions of people using Waze can order pizzas, reserve parking spaces, fill prescriptions and even buy groceries without having to open another app on their phones.

