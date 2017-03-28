Woman Walking Dog Hit By Amtrak Train In Martinez

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – A woman walking her dog across train tracks in Martinez was struck and injured by an Amtrak train Tuesday morning, according to police.
The woman, whose name was not released, was trying to cross the tracks in the 400 block of Ferry Street at about 10 a.m. when she was struck, police said.
The woman was taken to a hospital but the extent of her injuries was not released. The dog was unhurt.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Martinez police at (925) 372-3440.
