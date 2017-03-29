California Traffic Ticket Amnesty Program Ending

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — It’s almost the end of the road for a program that helped Californians pay off old traffic tickets.
California’s Traffic Court Amnesty program, that went into effect in October 2015, will end Monday, April 3, 2017.
The program helped about 200,000 Californians dramatically reduce outstanding traffic fines that were supposed to have been paid on or before January 1, 2013.
California estimates eight million residents are eligible to participate in the program, which can reduce accumulated fees and fines by 50 to 80 percent.
The amnesty program applies to most tickets that were issued for moving violations, like making an illegal turn, or wrongly using the carpool lane.
It does not help with DUI’s, parking tickets or reckless driving violations.