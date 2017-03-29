Oakland Man Pleads Guilty To Making Counterfeit Xanax

March 29, 2017 10:00 AM
Antoine King, Counterfeit, Money laundering, Oakland, Xanax

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS / AP) — A Bay Area man has pleaded guilty to counterfeiting Xanax pills for more than a year and laundering his profits using foreign banks.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that 27-year-old Antoine King, of Oakland, changed his plea on Tuesday as part of an agreement in which he admitted to making and selling fake Xanax pills. He faces a sentence of up to 35 years in prison.

Prosecutors say King had been selling the drugs from 2014 to 2015 and originally had 33 charges with four co-defendants.

Under the agreement, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, trafficking in a counterfeit drug and conspiracy to commit international money laundering.

