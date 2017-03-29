Police Arrest Naked Man In A Santa Rosa High School

March 29, 2017 10:56 PM
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Officers arrested a 50-year-old man at a Santa Rosa high school Wednesday after school staff found him naked from the waist down.

Employees at Santa Rosa High School, located at 1235 Mendocino Ave., told officers they found the man on the campus’ north side, near the door of a basement, according to police.

The man, later identified as Santa Rosa resident William Miessner, was wearing only a T-shirt and a small plastic grocery bag covering his genitals. Additionally, Miessner’s hands and genitals were painted blue, police said.

Officers learned Miessner spoke to at least one student but did not approach the student.

School employees were able to keep Miessner away from other students until police arrived.

It was not immediately clear why Miessner came to the school. His clothing and other belongings were found on campus, according to police.

Officers arrested Miessner on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, coming onto a school campus with intent to interfere or disrupt and providing false ID to officers. He was booked into the Sonoma
County Jail, police said.

