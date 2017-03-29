San Francisco Considers Official Sponsor For 420 Event

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – A move is underway in San Francisco to make the 4/20 gathering in Golden Gate Park an officially sponsored event.
The annual unsanctioned gathering attracts thousands of marijuana fans to park every April 20th.
Now, city officials are considering allowing a private entity to sponsor 4/20 day.
How it would work isn’t clear. For instance, the event would be limited to people 18 and over, but there’s no plan for checking I-Ds.
Another question is whether the ban on smoking in city parks would be enforced for the duration of a sanctioned event celebrating pot smoking.