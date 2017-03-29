Kevin Durant On Track For Playoff Return

March 29, 2017 12:31 PM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant, NBA

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Riding the crest of an eight-game winning streak, the Golden State Warriors got even better news Wednesday in regards to star Kevin Durant’s recovery from a knee injury.

The team’s medical and training staffs announced Durant has “made very good progress since suffering the injury four weeks ago in Washington.”

“He has not experienced any setbacks to date and has progressed as well as could be expected,” the team said in a statement.

Durant has been working out at the practice facility and before games for the last couple weeks so the announcement was what was expected.

The talented forward is involved in non-contact basketball drills – shooting, running and jumping – and the plan is to intensify his level of movement over the next several days.

If his ability to make explosive cuts and lateral movement continues to improve, Durant could play in the final regular season games.

“He will be re-evaluated again in the next 7-10 days,” the team release read.

The Warriors struggled in the first seven games following Durant’s injury, but have caught their stride over the last three weeks.

Entering Wednesday night’s game against San Antonio, the Warriors have a 2 1/2 lead over the Spurs for homecourt throughout the upcoming playoffs.

