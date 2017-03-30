ACMs Announce Even More Performers, Presenters And Collaborations

March 30, 2017 11:18 AM
By Radio.com Staff

The Academy of Country Music has announced additional performers, presenters and a number and special collaborations for the 52nd ACM Awards.

This year’s collaborations will include: Reba McEntire and Lauren Daigle performing “Back to God,” country couple royalty Tim McGraw and Faith Hill performing the world television premiere of their new single “Speak To a Girl,” Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris teaming up for “Craving You,” Cole Swindell and Dierks Bentley joining forces for “Flatliner,” Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban performing their hit single “The Fighter,” and Florida Georgia Line with the Backstreet Boys performing a medley.

Brett Eldredge and Old Dominion have been added as performers joining the lineup of previously announced solo performances by Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, and Chris Stapleton.

