Elderly Couple Robbed At Gunpoint Outside Moraga Home

MORAGA (CBS SF) — An elderly Moraga couple was confronted by two men as they got out of the their car in their driveway late Wednesday night and robbed a gunpoint, authorities said.

The Moraga Police Department said the couple had just driven up to their Indian Wells Street home at about 10:27 p.m. when the confrontation took place.

The victims — who are in their 70s — had gotten out of the car when they were approached by two Hispanic males. One of the suspect’s point a gun at the female victim and took her purse and another bag.

The male victim was shoved to the ground and suffered minor injuries.

The suspects then ran off down Indian Wells toward St. Andrews. Arriving officers launched an intensive search of the neighborhood, but did not find the suspects.

The gunman was described as a Hispanic male adult in his mid-20s, 5’3” to 5’10”, stocky build, with a mustache, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and possibly wearing glasses.

The second suspect was described as a Hispanic male adult in his mid-20s, 5’6” to 5’10”, thin build, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information or who might have home surveillance video recordings in that area is asked to contact Lt. Brian South at 925-888-7052 or the Moraga Police Department at 925-284-5010 (24/7).