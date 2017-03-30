Family Mourns Shooting Victim; SF Oceanview Residents On Edge

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The family of a 65-year-old San Francisco woman was in mourning Thursday and her neighbors on edge after a gunman opened fire in the city’s Oceanview district, killing one and wounding two others.

Three victims, police said, were innocent bystanders when they were gunned down at the intersection of Plymouth Ave. and Broad St. Wednesday morning.

Lian Xiu Wu was merely walking to the bus stop when she was fatally struck by a bullet to the head. Nearby, a constructor working for San Francisco Municipal Transit was doing his job when he was struck in the leg. Another man on the street was also wounded in the leg.

Four shootings have occurred near the intersection since November. In October, 22-year-old Keron Lamotte was killed. In January, 18-year-old Josiah Lightfoot was fatally shot nearby.

On Thursday, a candle burned at a makeshift sidewalk memorial where Wu was shut down. The glass panel of a nearby Muni stop was in pieces after being shattered by gunfire.

The medical examiner, meanwhile, confirmed what her family already knew — Xiu had died of her wounds.

San Francisco police public information officer Robert Rueca said investigators were working on leads and interviewing neighbors, but still did not have a description of the gunman or the shooter’s car that they could release to the public.

All he could confirm was that the shooting was random – none of the victims were targeted.

Meanwhile, relatives of Xiu posted a GoFundMe page to help finance her burial.

On that page, her family wrote that Xiu had immigrated to the United States from China 16 years ago.

She worked hard, scraping together whatever she could save to pay for her daughter’s move from China to the Bay Area.

It took 14 years, but she finally was able to finance the trip two years ago.

“She was like a second mom to all her nieces and nephews and cared selflessly for our grandfather,” the family wrote. “She worked very hard to bring her daughter to America.”