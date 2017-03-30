Missing Bay Area Cat Resurfaces Years Later In Canada

March 30, 2017 11:08 AM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A cat that went missing in California 2 ½ years ago has shown up many miles away in Canada.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that BooBoo the cat went missing in August 2014 in Watsonville. Last week, the tabby showed up in southeastern Canada, about 3,000 miles from home.

When BooBoo arrived at Guelph Humane Society in Ontario, she hardly looked like a grizzled traveler.

Humane society Executive Director Adrienne McBride says BooBoo is in “fantastic shape.” In fact, she might need to go on a diet when she gets home.

How did BooBoo reach Canada?

Owner Ashley Aleman suspects BooBoo hitched a ride as she has a habit of jumping in cars. The cat was identified by a microchip.

Animal protection officers will carry the cat across the border Friday.

