Pedestrian Killed By VTA Light Rail Train In Campbell

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — One person is dead following a collision with a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail train Thursday afternoon in Campbell.
Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 2:43 p.m. to a report of the collision near Campbell Avenue and Civic Center Drive, Capt. Bill Murphy said.
Shortly after arriving, paramedics confirmed that one person was dead.
Murphy is asking people to avoid the area. Campbell Avenue near Civic Center Drive is currently closed. Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies will be investigating the collision.
VTA has set up a bus bridge for light rail passengers between the Winchester and Bascom stations.
