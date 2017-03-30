Streaking Oilers Beat Struggling Sharks 3-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (CBS/AP) — Patrick Maroon scored twice and the streaking Edmonton Oilers took over sole possession of second place in the Pacific Division with a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.
Connor McDavid had a goal for the Oilers, who have won four in a row and eight of nine to move within one point of first-place Anaheim.
Jannik Hansen and Joe Pavelski scored for the struggling Sharks, who lost for the seventh time in eight games and dropped to third place in the Pacific.
San Jose didn’t take long to get on the scoreboard, as Hansen chipped a rebound over Oilers goalie Cam Talbot just 61 seconds into the game.
Edmonton tied it midway through the first period when McDavid made a perfect pass to give Maroon a wide-open net behind Sharks goalie Martin Jones.
