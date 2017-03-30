Victoria Beckham Films ‘Carpool Karaoke’ With James Corden

'Carpool Karaoke's' poshest installment yet? March 30, 2017 9:08 AM
Filed Under: Carpool Karaoke, James Corden, Late Late Show, Only CBS, Victoria Beckham

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Last year, Victoria Beckham and Mel C. said “thanks but no thanks” to the Spice Girls reunion featuring Mel B., Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton. And while Posh Spice has tabled her music career to earn acclaim as a fashion designer, she teased an upcoming Carpool Karaoke appearance with James Corden. Beckham captured an Instagram story tagged “top secret filming” and let the cat out of the bag when she announced “We’re here about to film Carpool Karaoke — here’s James,” as Corden climbed into the driver’s seat.

Beckham also shared a clip from James Corden’s soundstage, so her appearance on The Late Late Show may come very soon. The teasers leave some big lingering questions:

  • What will Posh sing? Beckham and Mel C. reportedly blocked the members of GEM from mining the old catalog in the Spice Girls’ latest, incomplete iteration, reported NME.

  • Is she alone? Maybe Mel C. will make an appearance of solidarity with her and maybe — if we can dream — there were four other British superstars inside that Range Rover.

We’ll know very soon. Until then, enjoy these clips from Beckham’s Instagram story:

Did I flinch? I didn't flinch?! @j_corden @latelateshow x vb

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia