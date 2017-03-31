1 dead, 1 Injured In Horrific San Jose Big Rig Crash

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A man was killed and a child hurt in a crash involving a Chevrolet Camaro and a big big, according to San Jose police.

At about 7:40 a.m., police received a call about a collision at Park Avenue and McEvoy Street.

Officers arrived to find the Camaro lodged under the big rig’s trailer.

The adult victim, who was driving the Camaro, was pronounced dead at the scene and the juvenile passenger was extracted from the car and taken to the hospital, according to police.

The extent of the child’s injuries was not released, nor was the identity of the driver.

The big rig driver stayed at the scene after the collision and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The crash is San Jose’s 11th fatal collision of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Jose police at (408) 277-6454.

