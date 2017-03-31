Belmont Woman Pleads Not Guilty To 5th Drunk Driving Charge

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A Belmont woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to a fifth drunk driving charge in the last seven years, San Mateo County prosecutors said Friday.

Regan Forester, 34, will face a jury May 8 and could spend three years in state prison.

Forester allegedly rolled through a stop sign at 4:38 p.m. on March 1 at Fifth Avenue and Broadway in Belmont.

Then she drove on the wrong side of the road before a police officer flagged her down.

She allegedly put the car in reverse instead of park and the car rolled backwards before the officer was able to stop her.

The officer had Forester get out of the car and he allegedly saw signs she was drunk.

She was allegedly so unsteady on her feet that the officer had to hold her to keep her from falling, according to prosecutors.

Forester allegedly first told officers that she had nothing to drink, then said she had one and a half beers.

A blood test after her arrest allegedly showed she had a blood-alcohol level of 0.31 and that she had taken two antidepressant drugs.

Prosecutors said that since 2010 Forester has been convicted on one felony drunk driving charge and three misdemeanor drunk driving charges.

“She’s a danger to community,” San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.

Something’s got to be done or someone’s going to die, Wagstaffe added.

Forester remains in jail on $100,000 bail. Her attorney Savas Loukedis was not immediately available for comment.