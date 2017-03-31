Gilbert Baker, Creator Of Famed Rainbow Flag Dies

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Gilbert Baker, the man who created the iconic rainbow flag which became a symbol for LGBT rights, has died. He was 65.
Baker’s long-time friend Cleve Jones made the announcement on a Twitter post. Jones asked that friends gather Friday night at 7 p.m. at Castro and Market to remember and celebrate Baker’s life.
An Army veteran and civil rights activist, Baker taught himself to sew and in 1978 came up with the rainbow flag design that his friend – the late Harvey Milk – then made famous.
There was no word on the cause of death. No funeral arrangement were immediately announced.