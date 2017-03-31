Early Morning 4.0 Earthquake Strikes San Benito County

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA (CBS SF) – Residents of the Central Coast were jolted awake after a magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck early Friday morning.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 3:55 a.m. about five miles west of San Juan Bautista and 14 miles north of Salinas, at a depth of 3.6 miles.
Visitors to the USGS website in Monterey and San Benito counties reported light shaking. The earthquake was reportedly felt as far away as Gilroy and Santa Cruz County.
There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
COMPLETE QUAKE COVERAGE: CBS Earthquake Resource Center
This article will be updated as information warrants, and follow KPIX 5 on Twitter at @CBSSF or KCBS Radio on Twitter at @KCBSNews for updates on breaking news anytime.
DID YOU FEEL IT?: USGS Shake Map For Northern California
LIVE QUAKE MAP: Track Real-Time Hot Spots
BAY AREA FAULTS: Interactive Map Of Local Faults
Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.
WEST COAST TSUNAMI TRACKING:
Tsunami Alerts & Maps