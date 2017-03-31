3 Men Arrested In Union City Armed Robbery

March 31, 2017 9:16 AM
Filed Under: Armed robbery, Felipe Hurtado, Miguel Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Union City

UNION CITY (CBS SF) – Officers arrested three Stockton men in connection with an early morning armed robbery in Union City on Sunday, according to police.

At about 12:30 a.m., officers received a report of an armed robbery in the 1800 block of Whipple Road.

Officers learned the victims had been approached by man who brandished a handgun and told them they were being robbed. The suspect then took the victims’ wallets and fled on foot, police said.

Officers next located a man in the area who matched the description of the armed robber. The victims were able to confirm he was the same person who robbed them and their property was returned to them.

Additionally, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was also in the area and determined the people inside were connected to the robbery.

In all, officers arrested three people on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy and narcotic sales. They were identified as Miguel Rodriguez, 24, Nicholas Rodriguez, 18, and Felipe Hurtado, 20, all of Stockton, according to police.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia