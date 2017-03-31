3 Men Arrested In Union City Armed Robbery

UNION CITY (CBS SF) – Officers arrested three Stockton men in connection with an early morning armed robbery in Union City on Sunday, according to police.

At about 12:30 a.m., officers received a report of an armed robbery in the 1800 block of Whipple Road.

Officers learned the victims had been approached by man who brandished a handgun and told them they were being robbed. The suspect then took the victims’ wallets and fled on foot, police said.

Officers next located a man in the area who matched the description of the armed robber. The victims were able to confirm he was the same person who robbed them and their property was returned to them.

Additionally, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was also in the area and determined the people inside were connected to the robbery.

In all, officers arrested three people on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy and narcotic sales. They were identified as Miguel Rodriguez, 24, Nicholas Rodriguez, 18, and Felipe Hurtado, 20, all of Stockton, according to police.

