Amber Alert Issued For 2 Girls Reportedly Abducted In Plumas County

April 1, 2017 8:18 AM
Filed Under: Amber Alert, Greenville, Plumas County

SACRAMENTO (CBS Sacramento) — The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for two girls who were reported abducted in the Greenville area.

Solai Pomtong, 14, was reportedly abducted around 3 p.m. from Greenville. She’s described as an Asian female, standing 5’5″, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Her clothing is unknown.

The second girl is Laila Pomtong, 9, an Asian female standing 4’6″, weighing 60 pounds with black hair and brown eyes in unknown clothing.

The suspect is Alicia Lapp, 33, a white female standing 5’2″, weighing 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen driving a 2016 black Toyota Prius with a license plate of 7UHH003.

CA License 7UHH003

