Weather Service Issues Beach Hazard Warning Through Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) — The National Weather Service has issued an important warning to the many people heading to Bay Area beaches on this warm, sunny weekend.
Meteorologist Duane Dykema says swimmers should be aware of some very dangerous conditions.
Swimmers are advised to watch out for rip currents, sneaker waves and breakers as high as 20 feet.
The beach hazard warning is in effect in the Bay Area until Monday morning with the most dangerous beach conditions expected Sunday.