2 Displaced by 1-Alarm Fire at Mobile Home in Union City

April 1, 2017 10:17 AM
Filed Under: 1-Alarm fire, Mobile Home, Union City

UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Two people were displaced Saturday morning when a fire consumed their mobile home in Union City, Alameda County Fire Department officials said.

Firefighters responded at 7:52 a.m. to a one-alarm fire at 548 Cumana Circle.

Firefighters kept the fire from spreading beyond the mobile home, fire officials said.

No one was injured. The American Red Cross is helping the two displaced residents with temporary needs such as housing.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

