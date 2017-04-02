Backstreet Boys & Florida Georgia Line Join Forces At ACM Awards

"Backstreet's Back, all right!" April 2, 2017 11:22 AM
By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – The Backstreet Boys took a break from their Las Vegas residency to join forces with Florida Georgia Line on the ACM Awards stage. Hosts Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan introduced the double act with a throwback: “Backstreet’s Back, all right!” they announced.

Florida Georgia Line started the performance with “God, Your Mama and Me,” but Backstreet Boy Nick Carter came in on the second verse. Soon the stage was overwhelmed with more Backstreet Boys. When the country tune wrapped up, the newly formed supergroup transitioned into “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”

Carrie Underwood, who would’ve been 14 when that song was released, knew every single world.

