Gunfire Erupts At Pittsburg Birthday Pary; 5 Wounded

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — An Oakley man was in custody and five people were being treated for injuries after gunfire erupted at a Pittsburg birthday party late Saturday night, authorities said.

Officers responded just before 11 p.m. to a shooting in the 100 block of Madoline Street where a birthday party was going on.

The suspect went to the party with a group and all were later asked to leave. But a fight broke out between a few of the victims and the suspect and the group he came with, police said.

The suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting before other partygoers detained him for police.

All five of the wounded partygoers were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, according to police.

Officers arrested a 23-year-old Oakley man and took him to the county jail on suspicion of several felonies including assault with a deadly weapon.