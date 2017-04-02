Harrison, McNamara Each Score, NYCFC Beats Earthquakes 2-1

April 2, 2017 12:59 AM
NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Harrison scored in the first half, Thomas McNamara scored four minutes after entering as a second-half substitute and New York City FC beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 on Saturday.

New York City (2-1-1) tied it at 1-all in the 10th minute. Harrison ran to David Villa’s back-heel pass and powered a shot off goalkeeper David Bingham’s hands. McNamara made it 2-1 after a nice combination play. Ronald Matarrita ran past the defense to Villa’s flick and found a trailing McNamara.

NYCFC had a man advantage at the 80-minute mark after Víctor Bernardez was given a straight red card for a late studs-up challenge.

Marco Urena scored his first goal for San Jose (2-2-0) in the sixth minute. He forced a rushed clearance by goalkeeper Sean Johnson, won the loose ball and scored from a tough angle at the corner of the six-yard box.

Johnson pushed away Nick Lima’s close-range attempt in the 74th minute.

