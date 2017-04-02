Motorcyclist Dies Fleeing Petaluma Police

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist died Sunday when he crashed his bike while fleeing a Petaluma police officer, authorities said.
Petaluma police said an officer responded to a disturbance call regarding speeding motorcycles at 5:15 p.m. in the area of Adobe Creek Drive and Ely Blvd.
An officer arrived in the area within minutes and located the two motorcycles in the area. The officer attempted to stop the motorcycles, but they fled at a high rate of speed.
As motorcyclist decided to pull over after a short pursuit. The other continued fleeing, lose control of his bike and crashed.
The officer immediately began providing medical aid and called for an ambulance to respond. The motorcyclist did not respond and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other motorcyclist was detained and arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Any further information regarding the investigation will be provided by Officer Jonathon Sloat from the CHP Santa Rosa Area Office (707) 588-1400.