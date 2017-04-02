Sky Drone 5: New Apple ‘Spaceship’ Campus Ready For Launch

CUPERTINO (KPIX) — Designed to be as eye-catching as its tech products are cutting-edge, Apple Inc’s iconic new headquarters should be ready for employees later this month.

“It’s such a simple concept — it’s a circle. But it’s so powerful to see it…” said Cupertino resident Ruth Penafiel.

A perfect circle, yes, and a huge one, about a mile in circumference and it has taken years to get from the mind’s eye of the late Steve Jobs to its present, landmark status. Apple broke ground in 2013 and since then it has come to be known, affectionately, as “the spaceship.”

On Sunday afternoon, KPIX Sky Drone 5 captured images of construction workers on the rooftop of the new facility and, if there’s any lingering concern tempering enthusiasm for the new building’s opening, it’s mostly about the impact the 12,000 workers will have on traffic in the surrounding streets.

“Overall, I think it’s going to make a positive impact. The traffic — that’s probably inevitable. I mean 12 thousand people,” said Isaiah Alejandro, a local resident.