Coroner IDs Driver Who Crashed Into Fire Truck On Highway 4 In Antioch

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A driver who crashed into the back of a fire truck on eastbound state Highway 4 in Antioch late Friday night has been identified as 47-year-old Delano Hudson, Contra Costa County coroner’s officials said Monday.
A non-injury collision was reported on Highway 4 west of Somerville Road at 11:26 p.m.
Firefighters responded to the scene. Hudson, a resident of Antioch, crashed a Honda Odyssey into the back of the fire truck at 11:55 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were three firefighters in the fire truck at the time of the crash. All three suffered minor injuries, but only one was transported to a hospital, according to the California Highway Patrol.
It is not yet clear whether drugs or alcohol may have been factors in the crash, CHP officers said.