Durant’s Return Is No Laughing Matter For Draymond Green

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Warriors forward Draymond Green isn’t interested in hearing chatter about the Warriors possibly being better without Kevin Durant.

After Golden State beat the Wizards Sunday night for their 11th straight win, Green was asked if the team was giving Durant a hard time about fitting in when he returns. “Hell no. Absolutely not.”

Durant has missed the last 17 games with a sprained MCL and is hoping to get back in the lineup before the end of the regular season. He has increased his workouts in recent days and ESPN reported Durant is targeting Saturday’s game against the Pelicans for his return, which would give him three regular season games to get ready for the playoffs.

Green expects the former MVP to be the same player he’s always been. “He wasn’t brought here to fit in. He was brought here to stand out.”