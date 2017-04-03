Mountain View Police Seek Additional Victims Of Alleged Child Molester

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Authorities in Mountain View were asking for the public’s help Monday finding possible additional victims of a man arrested over the weekend who is accused of having sex with a minor.

On Sunday at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot of an Orchard Supply Hardware store on the 2500 block of Charleston Road after reports that a male suspect was exposing himself to people.

When police arrived, they found one female victim who said that she was sitting in her car when a man drove up and parked next to her. The suspect — later identified as 31-year-old Brandon Yamagata of Redwood City — walked over to the victim’s car, mumbled to her and exposed himself.

The victim got out of her car on the passenger’s side and began yelling for help, causing the suspect to get back into his car and drive away. As police were interviewing the first victim, they received a call that a man matching Yamagata’s description had tried to get a second woman to give him a ride as she was leaving an REI store at nearby Charleston Plaza.

When the second victim called for help, Yamagata again tried to run away, but was pursued by several people. A Mountain View police sergeant in the area saw the crowd following the suspect and was able to detain him.

During a search of Yamagata’s vehicle, officers found a methamphetamine pipe as well as an identification card of a minor who lives in the area. A subsequent interview with Yamagata determined he was having an inappropriate relationship with the teenager.

The suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on charges of indecent exposure, annoying or molesting a child, furnishing a controlled substance to a minor, unlawful sex with a minor, child endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Police said they are concerned Yamagata may have additional victims and are asking the public to contact authorities if they have information that would help identify anyone else who may have spent time with Yamagata. Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to call Mountain View Police Det. Marco Garcia at 650-903-6356.