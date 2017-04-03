Prostitute Convicted In Google Exec’s Overdose Death Turned Over To ICE Agents

April 3, 2017 5:34 PM
Filed Under: Alix Tichelman, Heroin Overdose, ICE Agents, Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ (CBS/AP) — Federal immigration officials have detained a California prostitute after she completed a jail sentence for involuntary manslaughter in connection with the accidental heroin overdose of a Google executive she was entertaining aboard his yacht.

Santa Cruz sheriff’s officials confirmed Monday that they turned over 30-year-old Alix Tichelman to the custody of Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on the morning she completed her sentence and was released from jail on March 29.

Tichelman was sentenced to six years in jail in May of 2015 but was expected to serve only half the sentence and receive credit for time served.

The Santa Cruz Sentinel, citing court records, says Tichelman holds dual citizenship in the United States and Canada.

An ICE spokesman didn’t return a call Monday seeking federal custody information.

Tichelman injected Forrest Timothy Hayes with heroin in November 2013 then left without seeking help when he passed out on the yacht, authorities said.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia