Suspected Gunman Arrested In Morgan Hill Road Rage Shooting

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old Soledad man has been arrested in a weekend road rage incident that ended in a shooting, authorities said.

Morgan Hill police said Alexander Monzon was being held in a $4.9 million attempted murder warrant and also on an attempted homicide charge in the road rage shooting.

Investigators said just past midnight on April 1st two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident on Monterey Rd. just north of San Martin. As the vehicles continued north on Monterey Rd. the driver of one of the vehicles brandished a handgun at the two males in the other vehicle.

Monzon allegedly followed the victims north on Monterey Rd. towards Vineyard Blvd. as the two vehicles entered the intersection of Vineyard Blvd. and Lacrosse Dr.

Investigators said Monzon came to a stop, exited his vehicle and fired one round into the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle.

The victim made a U-Turn at the intersection and drove eastbound towards Monterey Rd. As the victim was turning the suspect fired additional rounds into the driver’s side of the vehicle. One of the rounds penetrated the driver’s side door and struck the victim in the lower left leg.

The victim then drove to the parking lot of Safeway, 235 Tennant Ave, and called 911. The gunshot victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The second victim was uninjured.

A perimeter was set up and the suspect’s vehicle was located a short distance away from where the incident occurred. Morgan Hill officers were able to locate the registered owner of the vehicle, during the conversation with the owner, officers learned Monzon was possibly driving the vehicle which was involved in the shooting.

Morgan Hill Dispatch learned Monzon was wanted on a $4.9 million Monterey County warrant for attempted homicide.

A systematic search starting from where the suspect’s vehicle was located was conducted. Utilizing a tracking K-9, helicopter and officers, Monzon was eventually located hiding in a residence on John Wilson Way. He was taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Det. Fernando Del Moral at (669) 253-4964 or the anonymous tip line 408.947-STOP (7867).

For full details, view this message on the web.