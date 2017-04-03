Technical Glitch Shuts Down Police Phone Lines In Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Capitola

April 3, 2017 12:13 PM
Filed Under: Capitola, Glitch, Phone lines, Santa Cruz, Shut Down, Watsonville

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — First responders in several South Bay and Monterey Bay area jurisdictions are advising residents to call 911 rather than the usual non-emergency dispatch numbers today because of an unspecified communications problem.

Police departments in Santa Cruz, Watsonville and Capitola have put out statements indicating that their dispatch lines are currently down.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety also could not be reached by phone as of 11:45 a.m.

There may be other agencies affected as well. The cause of the technical glitch was not immediately clear.

