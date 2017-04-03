U.S. Postal Service Offers Preview Of Mail Delivery To Cut Down On Identity Theft

April 3, 2017 4:21 PM
Filed Under: Identity theft, Mail theft, Postal Service, USPS

(CBS SF) — The U.S. Postal Service is seeking to cut down on identity theft with a new program that gives customers a preview of the mail headed their way, so they can alert authorities if the mail doesn’t arrive.

The new program is called USPS Informed Delivery. The service sends a digital copy of the front of the envelopes and packages to recipients the day they’re scheduled to be delivered.

Once mail customers know what to expect, they can report any missing or stolen mail before anyone has an opportunity to use their personal information for identity theft or other fraud.

The service also allows customers to designate a trusted neighbor to pick up sensitive documents you know are being delivered that day.

Postal customers can register for the service at the USPS.com website.

