UC Applications From Foreign Students Drop Sharply Since Trump Presidency

April 3, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: applications, Foreign students, Immigration, Mexico, Muslims, President Trump, Travel Ban, University of California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Applications from international students to the University of California have fallen for the first time in 12 years.

The decline follows more than a decade in which the number of international applications rose by an average of 21 percent a year. It also coincides with the election of President Donald Trump.

UC’s application deadline for fall 2017 admissions was last November and Trump was elected Nov. 8.

Applications from Mexico plunged by 30 percent. Countries with large populations of Muslims sent in 10 percent fewer applications.

Melanie Gottlieb with the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers says admissions officers reported that would-be applicants expressed concerns about “negative rhetoric around the Muslim faith, and immigration changes.”

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia