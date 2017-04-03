Video Of U.S. Student Singing ‘Hallelujah’ At Italian Wishing Well Warms Hearts

April 3, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Collegiate Madrigals, Tiffany R, Venice, Wichita Collegiate School, Wishing well

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The magical acoustics of a wishing well in Venice have transformed Tiffany Ruan, a college student from Kansas, into an Internet singing sensation.

The 17-year-old was on a trip with her school’s Collegiate Madrigals during spring break when she leaned over the well and sang Leonard Cohen’s classic “Hallelujah.”

The natural reverb and echo gave her soft voice an ethereal quality that seemed to surprise even Ruan.

She posted the 48-second video on Twitter on March 27 in in a matter of days, hundreds of thousands of people shared and ‘loved’ it.

Have a listen:

The Junior at Wichita Collegiate School later posted “I’m overwhelmed what’s happening. y’all are so sweet I promise I’ll keep posting more singing videos!!!”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia