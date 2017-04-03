Video Of U.S. Student Singing ‘Hallelujah’ At Italian Wishing Well Warms Hearts

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The magical acoustics of a wishing well in Venice have transformed Tiffany Ruan, a college student from Kansas, into an Internet singing sensation.
The 17-year-old was on a trip with her school’s Collegiate Madrigals during spring break when she leaned over the well and sang Leonard Cohen’s classic “Hallelujah.”
The natural reverb and echo gave her soft voice an ethereal quality that seemed to surprise even Ruan.
She posted the 48-second video on Twitter on March 27 in in a matter of days, hundreds of thousands of people shared and ‘loved’ it.
Have a listen:
found a well in italy with a nice echo 😊❤️ missing this trip already pic.twitter.com/tTkJeFo97k
— Tiffany R (@tdayr18) March 28, 2017
The Junior at Wichita Collegiate School later posted “I’m overwhelmed what’s happening. y’all are so sweet I promise I’ll keep posting more singing videos!!!”
— Tiffany R (@tdayr18) March 29, 2017