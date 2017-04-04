Former Journalist Who Became Berkeley’s Famed ‘Hateman’ Dies

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – A former New York Times journalist who dropped out of the main stream and spent years on the streets of Berkeley as the famed ‘Hateman’ has died. He was either 81 or 82.

According to a Facebook post by the advocacy group – Disabled People Outside Project – Mark Hawthrone died over the weekend at Berkeley’s Alta Bates Medical Center.

Hawthorne quit his job at the New York Times in the 1970s and came west to California. He settled into the street community in Berkeley and became famous for greeting people by saying “I hate you” instead of “hello.”

His gospel of anti-goodness was very simple – by acknowledging hate it dissipates and goes away.

When asked if he was crazy? Hawthorne responded.

“Certainly by ordinary standards,” he said.

When asked about sleeping next to a Dumpster, he said: “I just think of it as a house with a large wastebasket.”

But according to the Facebook post by Dan McMullan, founder of Disabled People Outside Project, the aging Hawthorne likely became a victim of the cold, wet winter this year.

“Even though Hateman was up in years he was pretty strong,” McMullan wrote on Facebook. “\But I watched this years wicked weather take a lot of our older citizens. Every year I have an urgency to get some kind of cover to people, but this was really bad.”

The post finished with – “The harsh world is not just what we see on TV — it goes on right under our noses in the dark of night, right around the corner.”