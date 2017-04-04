Kanye West Makes Music History With ‘The Life of Pablo’

'Pablo' becomes first streaming-only album ever to achieve RIAA platinum certification. April 4, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: Album, Kanye West, Platinum, RIAA, Streaming Only

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Kanye West just made music history with his seventh solo album and eighth studio album, The Life of Pablo. Released Feb. 2016, Pablo became the first streaming-only album ever to achieve RIAA platinum certification for consumption of over 1 million equivalent units.

The album has been streamed 3 billion times worldwide and was the seventh #1 album of West’s career.

West has sold over 30 million albums internationally and has twice been named TIME magazine’s list of “100 Most Influential People In The World.” After 22 Grammy wins and numerous other music industry accolades, fans are wondering what West might do next. Maybe run for president?

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia